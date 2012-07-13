CURSOR DESIGN STUDIO ®

the SpringBirds new icon

CURSOR DESIGN STUDIO ®
CURSOR DESIGN STUDIO ®
  • Save
the SpringBirds new icon app button design icon iphone yellow
Download color palette

New icon for the SpringBirds avatar creator app. Please tell me your opinion. Thank you :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
CURSOR DESIGN STUDIO ®
CURSOR DESIGN STUDIO ®

More by CURSOR DESIGN STUDIO ®

View profile
    • Like