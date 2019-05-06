Add a New Credit Card – alternate flow

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there 👋🏻,
Linking a credit card to people's profile is essential when running an e-commerce business. Card details saved at the first visit could be a deal saver when your client visits you again. That's why having it done in a friendly way is very important.
Scanning it with a camera is definitely the easiest way of all, but sometimes it might not work properly. Here is an alternate approach I was exploring while designing an e-commerce platform recently. What are your thoughts?
—
