Gerrit Willemse

Knight

Gerrit Willemse
Gerrit Willemse
  • Save
Knight illustration concept art digital painting
Download color palette

full pic and development states here: http://gerritwillemse.wordpress.com/2012/07/10/knight/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Gerrit Willemse
Gerrit Willemse

More by Gerrit Willemse

View profile
    • Like