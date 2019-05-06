Yulia Belyaeva

Icon Set - ABD Architects - Icon Design

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva
  • Save
Icon Set - ABD Architects - Icon Design interaction logo mobile web site web designer web design interface design interface graphic designer icon illustration graphic design figma vector uxui design brand ux ui design web
Download color palette

This icons set created for architectural company "ABD architects". My task was to design set of icons for presentations.

If you're in need of UI/UX or 3D – let's keep in touch!

Project inquiries: 
juliabelyaeva15@gmail.com

Find me on: 
Behance l  Dribbble l  Medium

© 2021, Copyright Yulia Belyaeva

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva

More by Yulia Belyaeva

View profile
    • Like