Terpsicore

Terpsicore illustration human figure muses paris vector
Terpsicore is the muse of dance and drama.

I commited myself to make a series post-post-post-modern, feets-on-the-ground muses. Keep in touch to see what happens.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
