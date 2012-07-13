Keystone Beta Login rough [crop]

Trending designs to inspire you
Less focus on "styles" and effects, more a usability outline/draft. I'm going to put this in place for those who have beta accounts and can login.
* Here's the non-crop http://cl.ly/I3G8
* Wordy non-crop http://cl.ly/I43R
(changed @ sign and added some verbage)
The dotted keystone area, is the placeholder for the final version of what i make of the icon, and will probably remain there during a large portion of the beta. It kind of signifies, "work in progress"
Having seen login forms with this style of minimalism, what is your take on them? Are then intuitive? or confusing?
