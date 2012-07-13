Ben Hamey

Yoink! Refinements.

Ben Hamey
Ben Hamey
  • Save
Yoink! Refinements. yoink logo red orange circlular mark soft flow
Download color palette

Refined logo for our new venture, beta signups being taken on www.yoink.com :-)

2e2afa8a49b316f8f03242c1b43d402c
Rebound of
Yoink!
By Ben Hamey
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Ben Hamey
Ben Hamey

More by Ben Hamey

View profile
    • Like