Canada St.

Canada St.
Hi everyone! Here's my first shot.
I'm currently doing a personal branding exercise project where I create a logo for all the homes I've ever lived in, taking into consideration all the architectural nuances of these houses. I just finished this first home and will have a series of 8. It'll be fun :)

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
