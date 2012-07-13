Mary Konovalova

B10a3a5502656bb6df6094ad1a1d41e6

Mary Konovalova
Mary Konovalova
  • Save
B10a3a5502656bb6df6094ad1a1d41e6 pirate giant love joy peace t-shirt design tee design illustration character design
Download color palette

A tee design for my little tee shop.

Mary Konovalova
Mary Konovalova

More by Mary Konovalova

View profile
    • Like