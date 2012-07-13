Roberto Burgos

Samurai

samurai lamp mimbre iron wall structure helmet handmade corazon de tule
Handmade lamp.
Weaved with "Corazon de tule" and "Mimbre" over an iron structure.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
