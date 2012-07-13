Ben Hamey

Timeline

Ben Hamey
Ben Hamey
  • Save
Timeline timeline schedule calendar dates meeting phase appointment horizontal
Download color palette

Just came across a very old iPad app design that never got made (this screen was a horizontally scrolling project schedule). Needed to show phases as well as individual events (like the bottom one).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Ben Hamey
Ben Hamey

More by Ben Hamey

View profile
    • Like