App UI Renovation (Part 2)

Cleaning things up a bit. I think I'll lose that ripped paper as it serves no purpose. I might also move away from the faux leather as we might be dropping the wallet metaphor entirely from the app.

Rebound of
App UI Renovation (Part 1)
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
