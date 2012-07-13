Stephanie Chen Gulla

Redline, Revising...

Stephanie Chen Gulla
Stephanie Chen Gulla
  • Save
Redline, Revising... bookmarklet instructional visual bug tracker redline
Download color palette

Wanting to try a new approach to the bookmarklet... cleaner than the current one I hope (http://www.redline.cc)?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Stephanie Chen Gulla
Stephanie Chen Gulla

More by Stephanie Chen Gulla

View profile
    • Like