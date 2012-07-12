Anthony Irwin

Anthony Irwin
Anthony Irwin
Recollections Logo logo vector recycling arrows
Here's another color option for the Recollections logo comp. Why? Because clients are a little cray cray.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
