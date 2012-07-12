Nuff

App UI Renovation (Part 1)

Nuff
Nuff
Hire Me
  • Save
App UI Renovation (Part 1) app iphone ui
Download color palette

I'm currently working on a coupon-type app - tweaking the existing UI but also potentially reworking the whole app depending on a brand change. This is where I am on day 1...the elements still feel a bit disjointed and I'm not sure about the typography...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Nuff
Nuff
🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂
Hire Me

More by Nuff

View profile
    • Like