Kevin Moran

Story Book Illustrations

Kevin Moran
Kevin Moran
Hire Me
  • Save
Story Book Illustrations underwear snacks vector illustration characters monsters
Download color palette

I'm revisiting my college thesis project. A rhyming story book about monsters who eat anything & everything.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Kevin Moran
Kevin Moran
Ehoh! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Moran

View profile
    • Like