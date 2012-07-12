Patrick Haney

Wireless United States

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Hire Me
  • Save
Wireless United States navigation typography helvetica neue
Download color palette

A small slice of a design comp we've been working on. Don't mind the FPO iStock photo, we had almost a dozen different photo options to show.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Haney

View profile
    • Like