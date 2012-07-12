Kate Anderson

Kate's Pet Peeves #1

shapes photoshop pet peeve pixels
Does this irritate anyone else? I'll be the first to admit I'm a front-end dev first and a designer second, but I feel like I fix this up so much when I get designs from other people :(

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
