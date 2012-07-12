Russ Schwenkler

Botbits II

Russ Schwenkler
Russ Schwenkler
  • Save
Botbits II 3d robot illustration scifi
Download color palette

More modeling done on my 3D droid project

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Russ Schwenkler
Russ Schwenkler

More by Russ Schwenkler

View profile
    • Like