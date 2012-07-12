Paul Shipper

Pop Up Book Illustration

Paul Shipper
Paul Shipper
  • Save
Pop Up Book Illustration illustration advertising pop up book americana food dining roast kitchen
Download color palette

Here's a preview of something I was working on last week... also illustrated full exterior of a house and garden and 2 interiors with people and household objects as separate elements to make a pop up book.
Here's a sneak preview video of the book concept in action https://vimeo.com/psstudiodpi/videos/appears

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Paul Shipper
Paul Shipper

More by Paul Shipper

View profile
    • Like