Fullview!
An icon for a free and awesome fantasy strategy game which I play from time to time :) I tried to make the materials very worn and fantasy-styled. Let me know what you think!
In the process of making my website, I've been going back and redoing a bunch of my older icons, so that their level of quality and detail matches my recent works. The original was made over a year ago :P