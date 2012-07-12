Aaron Ng

Metal Weather Pop-Up

Metal Weather Pop-Up climacon weather pop-up temperature city osx lion metal texture ui ux concepts
A brushed-metal-osx-looking version of @Bart Ebbekink 's incredibly slick weather pop-up. Had fun with this one!

Thanks to @Adam Whitcroft for the climacons.

Rebound of
Weather Pop-up
By Bart Ebbekink
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
