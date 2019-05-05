Panggah Laksono

KASHIMA -japanese brush font-

KASHIMA -japanese brush font- tokyo nippon japan japanese art japanese font japanese design handlettering handletter branding font fonts typography
Introducing

KASHIMA
- Japanese Brush Font -

Kashima is brush font with japanese style that made using the real brush pen. It looks very natural.

This font is great for apparel, branding, logo, magazine, quotes, packaging, advertising, and more, that need JAPANESE feel.

Kashima is come in uppercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals. Also support multilingual.

Free For Personal Use
https://pixelify.net/downloads/kashima-brush/

Premium and Commercial Use
https://abodaniel.com/product/kashima/

regards,
Abo Daniel

