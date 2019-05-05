🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introducing
KASHIMA
- Japanese Brush Font -
Kashima is brush font with japanese style that made using the real brush pen. It looks very natural.
This font is great for apparel, branding, logo, magazine, quotes, packaging, advertising, and more, that need JAPANESE feel.
Kashima is come in uppercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals. Also support multilingual.
Free For Personal Use
https://pixelify.net/downloads/kashima-brush/
Premium and Commercial Use
https://abodaniel.com/product/kashima/
regards,
Abo Daniel