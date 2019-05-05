Introducing

KASHIMA

- Japanese Brush Font -

Kashima is brush font with japanese style that made using the real brush pen. It looks very natural.

This font is great for apparel, branding, logo, magazine, quotes, packaging, advertising, and more, that need JAPANESE feel.

Kashima is come in uppercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals. Also support multilingual.

Free For Personal Use

https://pixelify.net/downloads/kashima-brush/

Premium and Commercial Use

https://abodaniel.com/product/kashima/

regards,

Abo Daniel