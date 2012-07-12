Kyle Picone

Concept 3

Kyle Picone
Kyle Picone
  • Save
Concept 3 green big ben geometric shapes
Download color palette

Conceptual project, still WIP. I think I have found a name for it though, the Aeternal project.
Photo of Big ben.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Kyle Picone
Kyle Picone

More by Kyle Picone

View profile
    • Like