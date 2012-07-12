Alán Guzmán

Caramel Gift shop

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán
  • Save
Caramel Gift shop gift type candy typography logo
Download color palette

Proposal for a gift shop here in my town :)

Process: http://cl.ly/3k1n0A0p250b1A0V0F0h

Feedback it's always welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán

More by Alán Guzmán

View profile
    • Like