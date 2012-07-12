Steve ✦ Lowtwait

UI Knob

UI Knob
Most of the UI knobs I see are inspired by electronics like stereo equipment. I decided to do something different and go for a kitchen appliance styled knob.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
