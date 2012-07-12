Kyle Ruane

1nce upon a time

Kyle Ruane
Kyle Ruane
  • Save
1nce upon a time logo mark icon rejected geometric logo design
Download color palette

Scrapped concept for a logo mark for a company called "1semester."

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Kyle Ruane
Kyle Ruane
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kyle Ruane

View profile
    • Like