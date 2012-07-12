Guy Haviv

Culture Magazine Identity

identity generative magazine logodump
A dynamic identity for a culture insert to Israel's 3rd largest daily newspaper: Maariv.

Each identity piece is comprised out of ~70 culture-related logos, superimposed.

http://meetgooya.com/Tarboot-Maariv

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
