Annalise Taber

Town Meeting Flyer

Annalise Taber
Annalise Taber
  • Save
Town Meeting Flyer helvetica brains illustration blue harvard medical psychiatry drugs alcohol teens
Download color palette

Flyer designed for a local event to educate about the effects of teen drug and alcohol use on brain development.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Annalise Taber
Annalise Taber

More by Annalise Taber

View profile
    • Like