Laurel Barickman

For the love of Ice Cream.

Laurel Barickman
Laurel Barickman
  • Save
For the love of Ice Cream. logo typography flourishes yellow ice cream identity
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Laurel Barickman
Laurel Barickman

More by Laurel Barickman

View profile
    • Like