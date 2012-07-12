Matt Whiteley

Splash + Full view ios splash screen dark menu paper food restaurant icon
Working on an element for the splash screen for my restaurant app. 'Service' is a working title so will change in the coming weeks. Appreciate any feedback and thoughts, Thanks!

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
