F Lanyard classified name tag camp vector texture
Working up some name badges/lanyards for the campers that will be attending the summer camp coming up in August. Shaping up to be a sweet few weeks. We are running a retro military/science, Dharma Initiative feel with the branding.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
