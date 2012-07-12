Kathryn Gonzalez

The Sound

Kathryn Gonzalez
Kathryn Gonzalez
  • Save
The Sound branding identity
Download color palette

Working on a big new project. Exploring the edges and figuring out where to go.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Kathryn Gonzalez
Kathryn Gonzalez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kathryn Gonzalez

View profile
    • Like