Buccaneers Fantasy
Crazy, laughing pirate skull for a friend's fantasy team.

EDIT: Just saw Fraser's Warriors post, and just to clarify any unnecessary confusion, this was done a couple years ago... and not that the skull and crossed swords is a new idea by any means either....

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
