SIMPLE SWEET Logo

SIMPLE SWEET Logo simple modern monoline fruit cherry design minimalist logo
[SOLD] - A minimalist cherry logo with monoline style.

Open Commision Work : hariyanasanjaya@outlook.com

Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/hariyana?up_rollout=true
Behance : https://www.behance.net/hariyanasanjaya

Posted on May 5, 2019
