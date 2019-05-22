Home Design Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(concept for sale!)
Exploring some concepts for a home staging & design company based in Toronto.
They wanted to have something abstract and innovative, rather than going with cliche images of furniture and house symbols.
This one is based on the idea of heart combined with a house/home symbol as an elegant loop.
Your thoughts? Appreciate your feedback! :)