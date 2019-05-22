Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Home Design Logo

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Home Design Logo interior design interior home staging home decoration home design butterfly abstract elegant gold logo visual identity brand identity toronto house home love heart

House Love Logo

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
House Love Logo
Download color palette

House Love Logo

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
House Love Logo

(concept for sale!)
Exploring some concepts for a home staging & design company based in Toronto.

They wanted to have something abstract and innovative, rather than going with cliche images of furniture and house symbols.

This one is based on the idea of heart combined with a house/home symbol as an elegant loop.

Your thoughts? Appreciate your feedback! :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like