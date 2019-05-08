Astralus Asterisk Logos

Trending designs to inspire you
Final 4 concepts for digital tech consulting company called Astralus. They had a pretty basic logo with * (asterisk) symbol, as the name comes from 'astra' = star/asterisk.
We developed something simple, resembling the asterisk/star so it can be easily applied through the whole brand identity system.
Which one is your favorite? :)