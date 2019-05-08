Good for Sale
Astralus Asterisk Logos

Astralus Asterisk Logos asterisk star astra space innovation tech consulting digital logo brand identity visual identity modern abstract

(up for sale!)
Final 4 concepts for digital tech consulting company called Astralus. They had a pretty basic logo with * (asterisk) symbol, as the name comes from 'astra' = star/asterisk.

We developed something simple, resembling the asterisk/star so it can be easily applied through the whole brand identity system.

Which one is your favorite? :)

    Like