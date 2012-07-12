Nicolas Gut

Idea for Tweetbot for mac

Idea for Tweetbot for mac
Just an idea because i like the tweetbot alpha for mac but i prefer to have a quick access from the top bar of my desktop.
full size can be found here : http://d.pr/i/7GpS

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
