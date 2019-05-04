LogoFarmer's Studio

Bird & Heart

LogoFarmer's Studio
LogoFarmer's Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Bird & Heart logo design blue brand and identity icon logo heart bird
Download color palette

If you are looking for a logo (Re)Design for your brand, feel free to reach out.

Contact me: hello@logofarmers.com

Visit my YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/logofarmerss

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2019
LogoFarmer's Studio
LogoFarmer's Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by LogoFarmer's Studio

View profile
    • Like