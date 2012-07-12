Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

Harlow & Fox

Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Hire Me
  • Save
Harlow & Fox logo type mark typography branding identity monogram lingerie hand drawn
Download color palette

One of the unchosen

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

View profile
    • Like