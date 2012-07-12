Jaroslav Tesarik

Web development icons

Jaroslav Tesarik
Jaroslav Tesarik
  • Save
Web development icons icon symbol
Download color palette

Icons designed to be used in my website. From left, the first symbol stands for logo design, the second for UX and the last for mobile web development.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Jaroslav Tesarik
Jaroslav Tesarik

More by Jaroslav Tesarik

View profile
    • Like