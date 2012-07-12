Jim Ferguson

Fundraiser Logo 2

Jim Ferguson
Jim Ferguson
Hire Me
  • Save
Fundraiser Logo 2 logo brand branding coffee acorn mug
Download color palette

Now with text added.

B78d867be704976900445ddfc8fdef7f
Rebound of
Fundraiser Logo
By Jim Ferguson
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Jim Ferguson
Jim Ferguson
(mostly) Web Design & Development
Hire Me

More by Jim Ferguson

View profile
    • Like