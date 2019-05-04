Introducing

LITTLE CLUSTERS -layered cute font-

Came with more than 100 Doodles

What's inside?

Little Clusters have 4 type of fonts

- Little Clusters reg

- Little Clusters mid

- Little Clusters base

- Little Clusters outline

- Extra 113 Doodles (available ai, eps, svg format)

Very Easy to Create Layered Typography

With this fonts, you'll very easy to create layered typography.

Only need copy your text three times and change the font for each other.

'Little clusters base' on the first layer, 'little clusters mid' on the second layer, and 'little clusters reg' on the top of layer.

'Little clusters reg' on the first layer and 'little clusters outline' on the top of layer.

And you are no need to shift the layer.

(You can see on the presentation pictures)

Great For

This fonts are great for apparel, branding, logo, magazine, quotes, packaging, advertising, and more, that need kidsy feel.

Little Clusters are come in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, stylistic alternate. Also support multilingual and already PUA encoded.

I create more than 50 ligatures to make this font looks naturaly.

Free For Personal Use

https://pixelify.net/downloads/little-clusters-layered-cute-font/

Premium and Commercial Use

https://abodaniel.com/product/little-clusters/

Hope you enjoy this font, please feel free to comment if you have any thoughts or feedback.

regards,

Abo Daniel