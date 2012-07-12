Jess Darnes

Z logo illustrator
Trying to create one of those funny 'Z's that are all curly, but I'm not quite sure if I'm pulling it off. I've had a couple of comments that it reads more like a 'B'. What do you think?

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
