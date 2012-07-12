Kristy Marcinova

Shave it!

Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
  • Save
Shave it! button call to action shave philips guy contest glyph person chest hair
Download color palette

Homepage for a local Philips contest microsite. The contest is about shaving your chest hair and going to a concert... or something.

Icons represent a "furry" and "hairless" chest :)

Check it out live at: http://www.vyjadrito.cz/

61bf6102be35cfe318034b43990365e8
Rebound of
Hledáme...
By Kristy Marcinova
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kristy Marcinova

View profile
    • Like