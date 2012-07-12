Kristy Marcinova

Colsys Logo logo identity concept engineering mark symbol energy circuit industry industrial management branding brand identity corporate
A logo redesign pitch for a Czech company that provides engineering services (industrial automatization, energy management, industrial communication)...

This is the mark/symbol of the logo. What do you guys think?

