Diamond Mine - logo logo logo design logotype mark icon diamond mine diamond mine brand blue black
Logo developed for one of the internal system called diamond mine. It allows managers to easily access the information about financial performance of specific clients, projects and teams.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
