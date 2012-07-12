Mark Bauer

CSS3 Card Deck

CSS3 Card Deck css3 card box-shadow
Working on a flashcard deck for a web app. The deck is made entirely with CSS. The 3D effect at the bottom is achieved by using multiple box-shadows.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
