CraftCoffee Card | wip

CraftCoffee Card | wip
super rough idea for a new customer card
thinking of adding some topographic elements to spruce up the background a little. definitely needs something else.
Critique appreciated
http://www.craftcoffee.com

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
