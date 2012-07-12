Kristy Marcinova

Itty-Bitty Glyphs

Itty-Bitty Glyphs lundegaard icons glyphs social network facebook twitter linkedin phone fax e-mail
Teency-weency pixel-ish icons made with Photoshop shapes (vectors).

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
